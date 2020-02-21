ToTok chat app tells users to ignore Google’s spyware warning

Graham Cluley reports:

Video chat app ToTok has been removed from the official Android and iOS app stores by Google and Apple respectively, following growing concerns that it was actually helping the government of the United Arab Emirates spy on users’ conversations and location.

The ToTok was first pulled from the Google Play store in December, only to be reinstated in January after an update to the Android version of the app introduced a dialog box that asked users’ permission to access and sync their list of contacts.

Now ToTok appears to have roused the ire of Google again, as the app was once again withdrawn from the Android app store last week.