Top EU Court Reins in Government Phone Spying

Molly Quell reports:
European spy agencies can only keep bulk personal data in the event of a serious emergency, the EU’s high court ruled Tuesday.
European Union privacy rules prevent governments from requiring telecommunications companies to collect and retain bulk traffic and location data unless there is a “serious threat to national security that proves to be genuine and present,” the European Court of Justice’s ruling states.
