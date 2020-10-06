Top EU Court Reins in Government Phone Spying

Oct 062020
 
 October 6, 2020

Molly Quell reports:

European spy agencies can only keep bulk personal data in the event of a serious emergency, the EU’s high court ruled Tuesday.

European Union privacy rules prevent governments from requiring telecommunications companies to collect and retain bulk traffic and location data unless there is a “serious threat to national security that proves to be genuine and present,” the European Court of Justice’s ruling states.

Read more on Courthouse News.

