Tiny trackers make it alarmingly easy for someone to stalk you

Tribune Content Agency reports:

… The proliferation of tracking devices — particularly the type of popular gadgets being sold to help you find your belongings, such as your wallet, keys or luggage — have led to an increase in fears of stalking, experts say.

Five years ago, two Hallandale Beach commissioners and one candidate complained to police when they found GPS trackers planted under their cars. A private investigator named Victor Elbeze pleaded no contest to the rarely invoked criminal charge and was fined $293.

More recently, Apple released its new AirTags, coin-sized $30 wireless devices that the company says are “a supereasy way to keep track of your stuff.”