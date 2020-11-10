Tim Berners-Lee asks everyone to do new biz a Solid and let him have another crack at fixing the Web’s privacy
Nov 102020
November 10, 2020 Business, Featured News, Online
Kieren McCarthy reports:
Inventor of the world wide web, Tim Berners-Lee, is having another crack at fixing the internet’s biggest problems with the launch of a new enterprise server.
The Inrupt Enterprise Solid Server is the first product from a company the inventor started two years ago in response to the problem of personal data online, where tech giants like Facebook and Google build vast databases on user’s profiles and sell them to advertisers to make massive profits.
Read more on The Register.