TikTok’s $92M Privacy Settlement Approved After Lawyers Revise Class Notice

Oct 022021
 
 October 2, 2021  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court

Amanda Bronstad reports:

A federal judge has approved a $92 million privacy settlement with TikTok months after questioning a notice program that would have reached less than 2% of its users.

In a Thursday order granting preliminary approval, U.S. District Judge John Lee of the Northern District of Illinois wrote that the notice program’s digital media campaign alone was expected to reach more than 95% of class members and that TikTok, after initially raising concerns about user consent, had agreed to include notifications of the deal through the inbox feature in its app.

Read more on Law.com.

