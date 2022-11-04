TikTok tells European users its staff in China get access to their data

Nov 042022
Dan Milmo reports:
TikTok is spelling out to its European users that their data can be accessed by employees outside the continent, including in China, amid political and regulatory concerns about Chinese access to user information on the platform.
The Chinese-owned social video app is updating its privacy policy to confirm that staff in countries, including China, are allowed to access user data to ensure their experience of the platform is “consistent, enjoyable and safe”.
h/t, Joe Cadillic