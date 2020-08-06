TikTok Suits Over Children’s Privacy Combined in Illinois Court

Aug 062020
August 6, 2020 Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News, Laws, Youth & Schools
Andrea Vittorio reports:
TikTok faces 10 lawsuits alleging it collected data on children’s faces without parental approval in the Northern District of Illinois, after a judicial panel consolidated the cases there.
The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said in its order Tuesday it also may add an additional nine related lawsuits to the consumer class actions that claim violations of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.
Read more on Bloomberg Law.