TikTok Suits Over Children’s Privacy Combined in Illinois Court

Aug 062020
 
 August 6, 2020  Posted by  Breaches, Business, Court, Featured News, Laws, Youth & Schools

Andrea Vittorio reports:

TikTok faces 10 lawsuits alleging it collected data on children’s faces without parental approval in the Northern District of Illinois, after a judicial panel consolidated the cases there.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation said in its order Tuesday it also may add an additional nine related lawsuits to the consumer class actions that claim violations of Illinois’ Biometric Information Privacy Act.

Read more on Bloomberg Law.

