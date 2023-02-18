TikTok planning 2 more data centers in Europe amid data security concerns

Feb 182023
February 18, 2023 Business
Foo Yun Chee reports:
Chinese social media company TikTok plans to open two more data centers in Europe, a senior executive said on Friday, a move that could mitigate concerns over the security of users’ data and ease regulatory pressure on the company.
TikTok has been seeking to assure governments and regulators that users’ personal data cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China’s Communist Party or anyone else under Beijing’s influence.
