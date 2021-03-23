TikTok no worse than Facebook for privacy, says Citizen Lab

Laura Dobberstein reports:

TikTok is likely no more of a threat to users than Facebook, according to an analysis by academic research group Citizen Lab that analyzed the video-sharing social networking service’s app to probe for security, privacy and censorship issues.

The report was published online on March 22 by the University of Toronto Lab, which focuses on civil digital threats and high-level policy engagement. The authors considered both TikTok – the app available outside China – and Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok.