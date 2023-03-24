TikTok congressional hearing: CEO Shou Zi Chew grilled by US lawmakers

David Shepardson and Rami Ayyub report:

U.S. lawmakers on Thursday battered TikTok’s CEO about potential Chinese influence over the platform and said its short videos were damaging children’s mental health, reflecting bipartisan concerns about the app’s power over Americans.

CEO Shou Zi Chew’s testimony before Congress did little to assuage U.S. worries over TikTok’s China-based parent company ByteDance and added fresh momentum to lawmakers’ calls to ban the platform nationwide.

Read more at Reuters.

