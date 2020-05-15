TikTok Broke Privacy Promises, Children’s Groups Say

May 152020
May 15, 2020 Business, Laws, U.S., Youth & Schools
Natasha Singer reports:
TikTok, the popular app for making and sharing short videos, has flouted an agreement it made with the Federal Trade Commission to protect the privacy of children on the service, a coalition of 20 children’s and consumer groups said on Thursday.
Last year, TikTok agreed to make major changes to settle charges that one of its predecessor companies, Musical.ly, had violated the federal children’s online privacy law.
Read more on The New York Times.