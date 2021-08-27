Three Things You Must Do if You Receive a Search Warrant

Aug 272021
August 27, 2021 Laws, Surveillance, U.S.
Nick Oberheiden of Oberheiden P.C. writes:
Once officers have a search warrant, they are entitled to enter the place to be searched with or without your consent. Given this reality, there is little you can do to prevent a search if officers have a warrant. However, there are still important steps you can—and should—take to protect your interests and prevent exposing yourself to further criminal liability.
Read his advice on The National Law Review.