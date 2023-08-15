Three managers picked up; 2 others invited for breaching Ghana data protection law

GNA reports:

Three managers were arrested on Monday by the Data Protection Commission (DPC) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for breaching the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843).

The three institutions are Hisense, an electronic goods dealership, Marwako Fast Foods and Agyabeng Akrasi and Co Limited, a law firm.

Two others – Quick Credit and Investment Micro-Credit and Bemuah Royal Hospital, were asked to report to the CID by Tuesday morning at the latest for further interrogation.