Thomson Reuters Database of Personal Identities Probed by Federal Judge

Jun 252021
Matthew Renda reports:
A federal judge appeared skeptical that Thomson Reuters’ creation of a database that hosts peoples’ identities for investigative research purposes is an invasion of privacy or an example of unfair business practices under California law.
Plaintiffs Cat Brooks and Rasheed Shabazz claim that Thomson Reuters, a worldwide provider of news information and business services, have gathered their personal information into a database and then sells subscriptions to that database without their permission.
