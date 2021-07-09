This Manual for a Popular Facial Recognition Tool Shows Just How Much the Software Tracks People

Jul 092021
 
 July 9, 2021  Posted by  Business, Surveillance, U.S., Youth & Schools

Alfred Ng reports:

In 2019, the Santa Fe Independent School District in Texas ran a weeklong pilot program with the facial recognition firm AnyVision in its school hallways. With more than 5,000 student photos uploaded for the test run, AnyVision called the results “impressive” and expressed excitement at the results to school administrators.

“Overall, we had over 164,000 detections the last 7 days running the pilot. We were able to detect students on multiple cameras and even detected one student 1100 times!” Taylor May, then a regional sales manager for AnyVision, said in an email to the school’s administrators.

Read more on The Markup.

