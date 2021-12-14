This Is Not the Privacy Bill You’re Looking For

Hayley Tsukayama writes:
Lawmakers looking for a starting place on privacy legislation should pass on The Uniform Law Commission’s Uniform Personal Data Protection Act (UPDPA). The Uniform Law Commission (ULC) seeks to write model legislation that can be adopted in state legislatures across the country to set national standards. Sadly, the ULC has fumbled its consumer privacy bill and created, in the UPDPA, a model bill that is weak, confusing, and toothless.
A strong privacy bill must place consumers first. EFF has laid out its top priorities for privacy laws, which include a full private right of action that allows people to act as their own privacy enforcers, and measures that prevent companies from discriminating—by charging more or offering less—against those who wish to protect their privacy by exercising their rights. EFF also advocates for an opt-in consent model that requires companies to obtain a person’s permission before they collect, share, or sell their data, rather than an opt-out model.
