This is how they lure us into acceptance…

Jan 042021
 
 January 4, 2021

Beware the risk of anthropormorphizing. And if they program friendly faces and expressions, will we be more likely to accept robots that actually have no emotions or altruistic intentions?  And no, I’m not suggesting Reza Zadeh is the problem — just embedding their tweet with so you can see the video.

