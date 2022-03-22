This Database Stores the DNA of 31,000 New Yorkers. Is It Illegal?

Mar 222022
Troy Closson reports:
Three years ago, Shakira Leslie was returning home from a cousin’s birthday party in the Bronx when officers pulled over her friend’s car for a traffic infraction. After she got out of the back seat, the police searched her and found nothing illegal.
[…] weeks later, Ms. Leslie learned new details about the night of her arrest that rattled her: The police had taken the cup and collected her DNA from it without asking.
Read more about a federal class-action lawsuit filed late Monday by the Legal Aid Society: The New York Times.