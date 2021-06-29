This Company Is Putting Face-Tracking Ad Tablets in the Back of Ubers

Jun 292021
June 29, 2021 Business, Surveillance, U.S.
Edward Ongweso Jr reports:
Last week, Alfi—a self-described “AI enterprise SaaS platform company powering computer vision with machine learning models”—announced a deal to give Uber and Lyft drivers 10,000 digital tablets equipped with cameras that will display ads, catalogue information about riders, and track their reactions to content.
As part of a larger program, Alfi is offering ride-hail drivers a free tablet that it claims will use computer vision to “recognize the demographics of the rider” and serve them “personalized content as well as advertisements.” Drivers are promised a revenue share of “up to $350” so long as passengers actually engage with the content or ads.
Read more on Vice.
h/t, Joe Cadillic