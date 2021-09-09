Third Dutch foundation joins fight for TikTok privacy compensation

Sep 092021
DutchNews.nl reports:
A third Dutch foundation has launched a legal case against Chinese social media group TikTok, saying the company illegally harvests data from its 4.5 million Dutch users. Stichting Massaschade & Consument is claiming €6bn from the popular app maker, arguing that the company should respect European privacy laws. ‘The free app profits from compiling extremely accurate profiles of its users, offering advertisers a platform which barely distinguishes between advertising and user-generated content,’ the foundation said in a statement.
