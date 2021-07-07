Thinking about selling your Echo Dot—or any IoT device? Read this first

Jul 072021
July 7, 2021 Breaches, Business, Surveillance
Dan Goodin reports:
Like most Internet-of-things (IoT) devices these days, Amazon’s Echo Dot gives users a way to perform a factory reset so, as the corporate behemoth says, users can “remove any… personal content from the applicable device(s)” before selling or discarding them. But researchers have recently found that the digital bits that remain on these reset devices can be reassembled to retrieve a wealth of sensitive data, including passwords, locations, authentication tokens, and other sensitive data.
h/t, Joe Cadillic