They do not exactly speak with one voice….

Oct 022021
 
 October 2, 2021  Posted by  Govt
Public StatementStatement of Chair Lina M. Khan Regarding the Report to Congress on Privacy and Security
Matter Number: P065401
Public StatementDissenting Statement of Commissioner Noah Joshua Phillips Regarding the Report to Congress on Privacy and Security
Matter Number: P065401
Public StatementStatement of Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter Regarding the Report to Congress on Privacy and Security
Matter Number: P065401
Public StatementStatement of Commissioner Christine S. Wilson Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Regarding the Report to Congress on Privacy and Security
Matter Number: P065401

