These police departments want you to celebrate Valentine’s Day by turning in your ex

 February 14, 2022

Paulina Villegas reports:

For many people, February is a month to celebrate love, with couples giving each other flowers, chocolates and stuffed animals.

But several police departments are encouraging people to reject romantic tradition and instead turn their exes in this Valentine’s Day.

If a former flame wronged you and they happen to have outstanding warrants — or perhaps drugs in their car — the Port Orange Police Department in Florida is standing by and ready to take action.

Read more at The Washington Post.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

