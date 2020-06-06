These free tools blur protesters’ faces and remove photo metadata

Zack Whittaker reports that in an attempt to help protesters protect themselves from harassment or law enforcement, developers have rushed to create apps that blur faces and scrub metadata from photos:

But in the past week, developers have rushed to build apps and tools that let protesters scrub hidden metadata from their photos, and mask or blur faces to prevent facial recognition systems from identifying protesters.

Everest Pipkin built a web app that strips images of their metadata and lets users blur faces — or mask faces completely, making it more difficult for neural networks to reverse blurring. The web app runs entirely in the browser and doesn’t upload or store any data. They also open-sourced the code, allowing anyone to download and run the app on their own offline device.