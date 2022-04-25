These Eight States Have Passed Laws Making It Nearly Impossible to Get an Abortion

Arianna Coghill reports:
With Roe v. Wade at risk of being overturned by the Supreme Court, 2022 is shaping up to be a historically bad year for reproductive rights. And while anti-choice lawmakers have been working toward this for decades, they’ve only gotten bolder with their moves in the past few years.
If the court does away with Roe, 26 states will put in place bans or severe abortion restrictions, according to data from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive rights think tank. Meanwhile, emboldened by the passing of other abortion bans in previous years, Republicans politicians have passed abortion bans left and right this year, setting reproductive rights back nearly half a century: In the first four months of this year alone, lawmakers across 42 states introduced a grand total of 536 bills restricting access to abortions—86 of which effectively banned abortion outright.
Strange that Latin American countries are enabling more reproductive rights and the US is declining.
Control over your body and being forced to have a baby you don’t want is the quickest way to cause welfare dependency for people under 25.
The wealthiest societies in the world all support reproductive rights.