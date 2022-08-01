These Companies Know When You’re Pregnant—And They’re Not Keeping It Secret

Aug 012022
August 1, 2022 Business, Healthcare, Surveillance, U.S.
Shoshana Wodinsky and Kyle Barr report:
A Gizmodo investigation into some of the nation’s biggest data brokers found more than two dozen promoting access to datasets containing digital information on millions of pregnant and potentially pregnant people across the country. At least one of those companies also offered a large catalogue of people who were using the same sorts of birth control that’s being targeted by more restrictive states right now.
Read more at Gizmodo.
h/t, Joe Cadillic