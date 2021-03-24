There’s no place like home?

Mar 242021
 
 March 24, 2021  Posted by  Court, Surveillance, U.S.

Lenese Herbert writes:

The maxim “a man’s house is his castle” is one of the oldest and most deeply rooted principles in Anglo-American jurisprudence. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will hear oral argument in a case that may test how much protection the Fourth Amendment truly provides the home. In Caniglia v. Strom, the issue is whether officers may rely on the “community caretaking” exception to the warrant requirement when conducting a warrantless search of and seizure within a home.

Read the case preview on SCOTUSblog.

