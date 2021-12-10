The Worrying Expansion of the Social Media Surveillance-Industrial Complex

Dec 102021
 
 December 10, 2021  Posted by  Business, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.

Sinclair Cook and Michael DelRossi are doing a deeper dive into the proliferation of social media surveillance tools, with a special focus on their use by government agencies. They write, in part:

That’s why we are submitting FOIA requests to CID and the FBI today. CID has contracted for Clearview AI and acknowledged its use publicly, but how and for what purpose remain unclear. Similarly, the precise nature of the services for which the FBI contracts with Dataminr and ZeroFox is still undisclosed. Learning the scope of the services provided under these contracts is necessary to inform the public of potential burdens to their First Amendment rights and to address concerns of bias built into the tools the government uses for social media surveillance.

Read more at Knight First Amendment Institute.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

