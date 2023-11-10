The White House AI Executive Order: reshaping AI use in the health sector

Marcy Wilder and colleagues at Hogan Lovells write:

President Biden’s groundbreaking Executive Order on artificial intelligence carries significant implications for the health and life science industry. The Order tasks federal agencies, including those responsible for health industry oversight, with developing responsible AI guidelines and meaningful measures to regulate and assess its use. Although the Order focuses largely on the government’s role in the use of AI, the impact will be felt throughout the industry given the standard setting that it will spark.

For the health and life science sector, key developments include:

The HHS AI Task Force and Standard Setting

As outlined in our previous publication, the Order directs various federal agencies to set new standards for AI safety and security, safeguard Americans’ privacy, advance equity and civil rights, support consumers and workers, and promote innovation and competition. Recommendations put forth by these agencies will carry weight and influence the development of industry standards and potentially regulations in this rapidly developing area. A number of the agencies regulate the health and life sciences sector.

Notably, among the agencies tapped for standards setting is the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Under the Order, HHS will establish an AI Task Force that will develop a strategic plan for the responsible use of AI and AI-enabled technologies in health care.