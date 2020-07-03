The Weather Channel Class Action Says App Sells Data

Kat Bryant reports:

A California consumer claims The Weather Channel mobile app’s operator is “fraudulently collecting, maintaining, and then profiting off of users’ valuable geolocation data.”

The Weather Channel class action lawsuit alleges that TWC Product and Technology tracks the physical locations of app users without their permission or knowledge, then sells that information to third-parties. So, although its app is free to consumers, TWC has made millions of dollars from it through this deceptive practice, according to plaintiff Jon Hart, one of the app’s multitude of users.