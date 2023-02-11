The State of the Union: Privacy

Feb 112023
Odia Kagan of Fox Rothschild writes:
Here is a look at some of the data privacy issues President Joe Biden outlined in his 2023 State of the Union.
Protect Kids Online
- Platforms and other interactive digital service providers should be required to prioritize the privacy and wellbeing of young people above profit and revenue in their product design. That includes safety by design standards and practices for online platforms, products and services. (Hello California Age Appropriate Design Code and KOSA Bill.)
- The President called for bipartisan support to ban targeted advertising online for children and young people and enact strong protections for their privacy, health and safety online.
Strengthen data privacy and platform transparency
