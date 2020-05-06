The Rise of the PrivacyTechs

Aline Lucia Deparis reports:

Summary: It is very difficult to imagine any sector of the economy that is not impacted by technology, disruptions, startups and questions like “Why should it be like this?” are more and more frequent. The digital revolution is everywhere, from the countryside to industries, banks, schools, government, transportation, insurance. The moment we are living in is unique. Time has come for privacy and more and more countries and companies are seeing the need to protect privacy as an important asset. In order to support companies in this journey of adaptation, the so-called “PrivacyTech” began to emerge between 2016 and 2017, aiming at a promising market for companies that need solutions for privacy protection and personal data management.