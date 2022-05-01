The Price Kids Pay: Schools and police punish students with costly tickets for minor misbehavior

Jennifer Smith Richards and Jodi S. Cohen report:

The courthouse lobby echoed like a crowded school cafeteria. Teenagers in sweatshirts and sneakers gossiped and scrolled on their phones as they clutched the yellow tickets that police had issued them at school.

Abigail, a 16-year-old facing a $200 penalty for truancy, missed school again while she waited hours for a prosecutor to call her name. Sophia, a 14-year-old looking at $175 in fines and fees after school security caught her with a vape pen, sat on her mother’s lap.

Read more of this ProPublica story on Chicago Tribune.

h/t, Joe Cadillic

