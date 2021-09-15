The Personal Information Protection Law in China: A Legal Analysis

Sophie You and Emilia Jin write:

China’s Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress announced the Personal Information Protection Law of the People’s Republic of China (hereinafter referred to as “PIPL”) on August 20, 2021, which will soon come into effect on November 1, 2021.

As China’s first law specifically regulating the protection of personal information, the PIPL will have a direct and far-reaching impact on the protection of personal information rights of individuals, as well as data privacy compliance of enterprises.

Moreover, together with the Cybersecurity Law of the People’s Republic of China and the Data Security Law of the People’s Republic of China, the PIPL is building up a more complete, comprehensive, and systematic legal framework in China’s information protection and cybersecurity field.