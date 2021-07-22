The Past, Present and Future of US Privacy Law

Jul 222021
July 22, 2021
From WilmerHale:
In this article published by the Seton Hall Law Review (Vol. 51: Iss. 5, Article 5), Kirk Nahra discusses the history of privacy law, the current privacy structure, and what to expect for the future.
Excerpt: Modern United States privacy law is roughly twenty years old. Even though still in its relative infancy, privacy law is now everywhere. As part of this evolution, the legal structure for protecting privacy in appropriate ways is one of the defining debates of our society today, with no signs of slowing down in the foreseeable future. As we look toward a potential national privacy law, what are the governing principles and key issues for this future law?