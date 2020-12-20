The New HIPAA NPRM—The Latest and Greatest in the Evolution of the HIPAA Privacy Rule

Kirk J. Nahra of WilmerHale writes:

Following a pattern of familiarity for health lawyers, the Department of Health and

Human Services (HHS) has released a substantial Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

(NPRM) in December at the end of an administration.[1] The NPRM is intended to

revise the Privacy Rule under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

(HIPAA). Because comments are not due until after the new Biden administration takes

office, the fate of this NPRM is unclear. At the same time, this NPRM reflects two key

issues of concern to the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) in its current incarnation:

improving patient access to health information (a goal presumably shared by a new

administration) and expanding opportunities for increased information sharing in specific

contexts (primarily focused on coordinated care and sharing with social service

organizations).

