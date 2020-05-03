The Netherlands: Fine imposed on employer processing of employee fingerprints

Stephanie Reinders Folmer and Richard van Schaik of DLA Piper write:

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (Autoriteit Persoonsgegevens, “Dutch DPA“) issued a fine of EUR 725,000 for a company unlawfully processing fingerprints of its employees for attendance and time registration purposes.

Under the GDPR, biometric data (e.g. fingerprints) processed for the purpose of identifying a natural person are considered a special category of personal data. Consequently, processing of such data is prohibited under article 9 of the GDPR, unless an exception applies. There are two exceptions that can – in principle – be relied upon with respect to the processing of biometric data: 1) explicit consent, or 2) the processing is necessary for authentication or security purposes. The latter is an exception provided for in the Dutch Implementation Act (Uitvoeringswet Algemene Verordening Gegevensbescherming, “UAVG”).