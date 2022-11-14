The Myth of Online Privacy: Risks, Dangers and Solutions

Nov 142022
November 14, 2022 Online
Gabriela Vatu writes:
Privacy these days means something completely different than it did even a decade ago. And the only things we have to blame for this are the internet and ourselves.
In the age of the internet, we’re only as “private” as the tools we use allow us to be, which isn’t much. While you rejoice in using a lot of free tools, know that you’re actually paying with data.
You can read more at MakeUseOf.
Gabriela’s first sentence certainly resonates here. PogoWasRight.org took its name from a quote by the Pogo Possum cartoon character, who famously stated, “We have met the enemy, and he is us.” In creating this blog, Ziplock and I drew inspiration from that quote but applied it to our privacy.