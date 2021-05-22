The latest feature on crime app Citizen raises alarms as it accuses the wrong man of arson

May 222021
 
 May 22, 2021  Posted by  Surveillance

Rachel Lerman and Heather Kelly report:

Citizen, a popular app that tracks crimes in cities, offered a $30,000 reward this weekend for information on a man they said was an arson suspect in a Los Angeles wildfire.

Los Angeles law enforcement did briefly detain and question the man, but released him and later charged a different suspect. Citizen took down the post and apologized for the accusation — but only after broadcasting his photo to a reported 861,000 viewers.

Read more on The Washington Post.

