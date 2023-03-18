The Justice Department is investigating TikTok over journalist spying incident

Mar 182023
March 18, 2023 Breaches, Business, Surveillance
Taylor Hatmaker reports:
The Biden administration has recently ramped up pressure on TikTok over national security concerns stemming from its ties to China, and apparently the Justice Department and the FBI are also applying pressure of their own.
Forbes first reported that the agencies are actively investigating ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. The investigation was reportedly initiated after some employees leveraged the app to spy on U.S.-based journalists — an incident corroborated by an internal investigation late last year.
For another perspective, see Government Hasn’t Justified a TikTok Ban on EFF.