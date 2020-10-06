The IRS Is Being Investigated for Using Location Data Without a Warrant

Oct 062020
October 6, 2020 Featured News, Govt, Surveillance, U.S.
Joseph Cox reports:
The body tasked with oversight of the IRS announced in a letter that it will investigate the agency’s use of location data harvested from ordinary apps installed on peoples’ phones, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Motherboard.
The move comes after Senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren demanded a formal investigation into how the IRS used the location data to track Americans without a warrant.
