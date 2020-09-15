The idea of consent works its way back into Australia’s data-sharing Bill

Asha Barbarschow reports:

The federal government is hoping to “modernise” and “streamline” its use of the data it holds as well as set guidelines on how it shares that data between agencies and with the private and research sectors.

An exposure draft of the Data Availability and Transparency Bill 2020 was published this week, with Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert delivering the message that the data reforms presented in the draft Bill are an opportunity to establish a new framework that is able to proactively assist in designing better services and policies.