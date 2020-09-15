The idea of consent works its way back into Australia’s data-sharing Bill

Sep 152020
 
 September 15, 2020  Posted by  Laws, Non-U.S.

Asha Barbarschow reports:

The federal government is hoping to “modernise” and “streamline” its use of the data it holds as well as set guidelines on how it shares that data between agencies and with the private and research sectors.

An exposure draft of the Data Availability and Transparency Bill 2020 was published this week, with Minister for Government Services Stuart Robert delivering the message that the data reforms presented in the draft Bill are an opportunity to establish a new framework that is able to proactively assist in designing better services and policies.

Read more on ZDNet.

Related Posts:

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.