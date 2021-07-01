The Hundreds of Little-Known Firms Getting Data on Americans

Jul 012021
July 1, 2021 Business
Joseph Cox reports:
Hundreds of relatively obscure and overlooked companies are potentially provided with sensitive data on Americans by mainstream ad networks, including some companies based in Russia, China, and the United Arab Emirates, according to responses from ad tech companies to Senator Ron Wyden.
The news highlights potential privacy issues in the ecosystem of real-time bidding (RTB), where participants in the online ad business can obtain so-called bidstream data on individuals such as their GPS location, device identifiers, and browsing history. The letters show how vast that ecosystem is, and potentially the national security risk of companies across the world accessing such data.
h/t, Joe Cadillic