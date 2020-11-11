As I mentioned yesterday on DataBreaches.net in noting the FTC settlement with Zoom, two commissioners dissented from the settlement — and they dissented because they felt that the settlement didn’t do enough to protect or serve consumers.

Prominent privacy scholars Daniel Solove and Woody (Woodrow) Hartzog have written about their dissents and the settlement in a new piece, The FTC Zoom Case: Does the FTC Need a New Approach?

As scholars who have been supportive of the FTC’s approach in the past, they continue to support the use of settlements as opposed to costly and protracted litigation, but they do agree with the dissenting commissioners that certain recommendations should be implemented.

Read their commentary on LinkedIn.