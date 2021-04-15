The FBI wanted to unlock the San Bernardino shooter’s iPhone. It turned to a little-known Australian firm.
Apr 152021
April 15, 2021 Featured News, Govt, Surveillance
Ellen Nakashima and Reed Albergotti report:
The iPhone used by a terrorist in the San Bernardino shooting was unlocked by a small Australian hacking firm in 2016, ending a momentous standoff between the U.S. government and the tech titan Apple.
Azimuth Security, a publicity-shy company that says it sells its cyber wares only to democratic governments, secretly crafted the solution the FBI used to gain access to the device, according to several people familiar with the matter. The iPhone was used by one of two shooters whose December 2015 attack left more than a dozen people dead.
Read more on The Washington Post.