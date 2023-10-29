The Failure of FERPA

Sarah Hartman-Caverly writes:
A billboard truck trolled public streets around Harvard University, broadcasting the names and faces of students who signed an open letter blaming Israel for the terrorist attack perpetrated by Hamas. As reported by The Harvard Crimson and other outlets, students associated with organizations that signed on to the letter composed by the Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee have since faced doxing attacks and threats of professional blacklisting. According to the Crimson, four of the blacklisting sites published students’ full names, class years, photos, hometowns and club memberships—all of which is directory information eligible to be published without student consent under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, or FERPA. The very legal framework intended to safeguard student privacy actually enables violating it.
