The European Commission publishes a proposal for a Regulation on European Data Governance (the Data Governance Act)

Dan Cooper, Lisa Peets, Mark Young, Marty Hansen, Sam Jungyun Choi and Marianna Drake of Covington & Burling write:

On 25 November 2020, the European Commission published a proposal for a Regulation on European Data Governance (“Data Governance Act”). The proposed Act aims to facilitate data sharing across the EU and between sectors, and is one of the deliverables included in the European Strategy for Data, adopted in February 2020. (See our previous blog here for a summary of the Commission’s European Strategy for Data.) The press release accompanying the proposed Act states that more specific proposals on European data spaces are expected to follow in 2021, and will be complemented by a Data Act to foster business-to-business and business-to-government data sharing.