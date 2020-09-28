The EU regulator tasked with policing Google is under pressure after dragging out its probe for 2 years

Amy Borrett reports:

The regulator tasked with policing Google in Europe is under pressure to prove it’s up to the job.

The non-profit Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) has written to Ireland’s Minister for Justice Helen McEntee to ask if the Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is capable of acting on claims that Google violates EU citizens’ data privacy.

The letter marks the two-year anniversary of a complaint lodged by ICCL fellow and privacy expert Johnny Ryan.