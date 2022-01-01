The Duchess and the tabloid: The Mail admits it’s beaten

Brian Cathcart writes:

The owners of the Mail on Sunday have finally capitulated in the privacy and breach of copyright case brought by the Duchess of Sussex, abandoning any idea of a further appeal and agreeing to pay an undisclosed sum in settlement.

Following an order [pdf] made by the Court of Appeal which (among other things) required the publication of the front-page admission of defeat that appeared in the newspaper on Sunday, all that remains to be settled is the amount to be paid to the Duchess to reimburse her for her legal costs.

Read more at Inforrm’s Blog.

