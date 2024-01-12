The DNA of privacy: FTC guide to keeping sensitive data private

Scott Loughlin and Alyssa Golay of Hogan Lovells write:
The FTC has again emphasized the importance of protecting genetic data and consumer privacy in the context of genetic testing and biometric surveillance technology with new guidance posted on January 5, 2024. Highlighting a set of enforcement actions (CRI Genetics, 1Health/Vitagene, and Genelink), and referencing additional orders involving sensitive data (Ring and Amazon/Alexa), the FTC outlines practices it views as being part of “the DNA of privacy.” The guidance serves as a clear caution to companies that the FTC expects them to prioritize consumer privacy, data security, and ethical business practices with respect to sensitive data.
Read more at Engage.